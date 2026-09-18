J&K Bank holds interactive meet with Katra Chamber

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Sept 17: An interactive meeting of the office bearers and members of the Chamber of Tourism Trade and Industry Katra (CTTIK) was held today with a senior delegation of J&K Bank led by Zonal Head Udhampur, Arjun Singh Rathore, accompanied by Cluster Manager Amit Balgotra and Branch Manager Samresh Salgotra.

During the interaction, CTTIK members raised several important concerns, including takeover of existing term loans, digital transactions, availability and functioning of ATM machines, Mission Yuva scheme, working capital requirements and access to various financial products. Members also shared practical difficulties being faced by businesses due to the seasonal nature of pilgrimage tourism and fluctuations in business activity.

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On behalf of CTTIK, several suggestions were also placed before the J&K Bank delegation for strengthening financial support to the hospitality ecosystem of the town. These included consideration of an additional 15 percent credit facility on existing term loans and working capital limits to help businesses tide over temporary downturns; a flexible repayment structure with lower EMIs during lean months and higher repayments during peak pilgrimage seasons; soft loans at comparatively reduced interest rates for prospective customers; an overdraft-type facility for better-rated and regular accounts to meet day-to-day cash-flow requirements and pre-approved renovation credit with low processing fees to enable hotels and guest houses to upgrade their infrastructure ahead of forthcoming pilgrimage seasons.

CTTIK emphasized that Katra's hospitality industry operates in a highly seasonal environment and therefore requires banking products that are responsive to its unique cash-flow cycles. The Chamber stated that enhanced and flexible financial support would help businesses maintain continuity, undertake necessary renovations, protect employment and contribute more effectively to the growth of tourism in Katra.

Arjun Singh Rathore took the suggestions put forward by CTTIK very positively and assured the Chamber that the issues raised during the interaction would be examined seriously. He further assured that efforts would be made to provide suitable solutions to each of the issues discussed and that J&K Bank would continue to extend its support and cooperation to the hospitality and business community of Katra.

Those present on the occasion included CTTIK president Raj Kumar Padha, Rajnish Purohit- general secretary, Ramnik Sharma -treasurer, Atul Sharma- secretary, Karan Vaid- secretary, executive members Rattan Sharma, Neelam Singh and Vishal Kapoor.