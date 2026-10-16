J&K Bank holds customer interaction meet at Lassipora

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 15: Jammu and Kashmir Bank today organised a customer interaction and felicitation meet at the Industrial Growth Centre (IGC), Lassipora, to address banking-related concerns of industrialists, cold storage operators and fruit traders.

The meeting, held under the theme "Our Customer-Our Privilege", was attended by over 50 representatives of controlled-atmosphere (CA) storage facilities, the fruit trade and other industrial units.

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The bank's Chief General Manager (Credit), Ashutosh Sareen, chaired the meeting, which was attended by General Manager and Divisional Head (Kashmir) Arshad Qadri, General Manager Suresh Kumar Chowdhary and other senior officials.

Sareen reaffirmed the bank's commitment to supporting agriculture, horticulture and industrial growth, stating that the concerns raised by customers would be addressed within the bank's policies and applicable regulatory framework.

He said supporting industrial growth in Lassipora also meant strengthening the apple value chain, supporting growers and sustaining employment.

President of Industrial Estate Lassipora Mukhtar Ahmad Khan said the estate housed around 950 industrial units employing nearly 20,000 people.

He highlighted concerns over rising input costs, working capital requirements, delays in credit disbursement and collateral-free credit guarantee schemes.

President of the Jammu and Kashmir Fruits and Vegetables Processing and Integrated Cold Chain Association (JKPICCA), Bashir Ahmad Naik, sought a dedicated mechanism for regular discussions between industry representatives and the bank on sector-specific banking issues.

Qadri said the bank had financed over 80 per cent of CA storage facilities in the Valley, with an exposure of around Rs 2,000 crore to the sector.

He stressed the need to bridge the gap between apple production and storage capacity, particularly to benefit small and marginal farmers.

General Manager Suresh Kumar Chowdhary responded to the issues raised by participants and assured them of efforts to find practical solutions in accordance with banking regulations.

The bank's senior officials also felicitated the participants at the meeting.