J&K Bank holds Customer Care Town Hall in Anantnag

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 5: Jammu and Kashmir Bank today organised the second meeting under its Customer Care Town Hall series at Anantnag, bringing together around 150 customers, branch managers and senior officials to discuss service delivery, grievance redressal and digital banking safety.

The meeting was chaired by General Manager (Customer Care) Narjay Gupta in the presence of General Manager and Divisional Head (Kashmir) Arshad Qadri and Chief Risk Officer Altaf Hussain Kira.

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Zonal Head (Anantnag) Khavar Meraj Handoo, officials of the Transaction Monitoring Cell, cluster heads, Lead District Managers of Anantnag and Kulgam and other senior officers also attended the meeting.

During the interaction, customers shared their experiences and raised issues related to banking services, grievance redressal and the safe use of digital banking channels.

The risks associated with mule accounts and allowing others to use bank accounts for receiving or transferring money were also discussed.

Addressing the gathering, Narjay Gupta said direct interaction with customers and branch managers helps the bank identify shortcomings in its processes and improve services at the branch level.

He said the initiative would help make banking simpler, safer and more responsive to customers' needs.

Bank officials also stressed the need to resolve customer complaints within prescribed turnaround times and keep customers informed about the status of their grievances.

On the occasion, a resource person from Cyber Police, Anantnag, delivered a presentation on different types of cyber fraud, ways to identify and prevent such frauds and precautions to be taken while using digital banking services.

The bank said the Town Hall series will be extended to all its Zonal Offices across Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and other parts of the country.