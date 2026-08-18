J&K Bank, HDFC Life enter into strategic insurance partnership

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 17: J&K Bank has entered into a Corporate Agency Agreement (CAA) with HDFC Life, one of India’s leading life insurance companies, to expand access to life insurance and strengthen its customer-centric financial services portfolio.

The partnership will enable J&K Bank customers to access HDFC Life’s range of insurance solutions covering protection, savings and investment, retirement planning and other financial needs across different stages of life.

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The agreement was formally announced in the presence of J&K Bank’s MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee and HDFC Life’s MD & CEO Vibha Padalkar. HDFC Life Executive Director & Chief Business Officer Vineet Arora, Chief Operating Officer Sameer Yogishwar, Chief Bancassurance Officer Lavneesh Gupta, Group Head – Strategic & Key Alliances Anita Peshkar, SVP Bancassurance Subrata Biswas and VP Strategic Alliances Rohit Khatri were also present.

Representing J&K Bank, Executive Director Sudhir Gupta, Chief General Managers Sunit Kumar, Imtiyaz Ahmad and Rajesh Malla Tikoo, General Manager Anita Nehru and other senior officials of both organizations attended the occasion.

Commenting on the collaboration, Amitava Chatterjee said customer centricity meant enabling customers to make informed financial choices from a diverse range of credible and competitive solutions. He said the addition of HDFC Life to the Bank’s growing portfolio of insurance partners would widen customer choice and strengthen its ability to offer need-based protection and long-term financial solutions.

Vibha Padalkar said life insurance was an important pillar of long-term financial resilience, providing families confidence that their financial aspirations could remain protected against uncertainties. She said HDFC Life was pleased to partner with J&K Bank to offer simple individual and group insurance plans backed by technology-enabled services.

The partnership is expected to further strengthen J&K Bank’s bancassurance offering while providing customers greater access to insurance solutions aligned with their financial goals and life-stage requirements.