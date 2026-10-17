J&K Bank ED holds meetings with senior Ladakh officials

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 16: J&K Bank Executive Director (ED) Sudhir Gupta today visited Ladakh and held meetings with Commissioner Secretary, Finance, Tsewang Tharchin, and Director General of Police, Anand Jain, to strengthen the Bank's institutional ties with the Union Territory administration.

During the meetings, Gupta briefed the senior officers on the Bank's key initiatives and ongoing efforts to support economic growth and expand access to banking services in Ladakh.

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He also sought their views on institutional requirements, regional priorities and areas where closer coordination could improve service delivery and strengthen collaboration.

The visit was part of the Bank's efforts to build stronger relationships with Government institutions and key stakeholders across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

It also reflected the Bank's focus on aligning its banking outreach with regional needs and contributing to Ladakh's socio-economic development through sustained engagement with the UT administration and other institutions.