J&K Bank, DoPPW sign MoU to strengthen pension services in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 16: J&K Bank and the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW), Government of India, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen pension-related services and improve accessibility for pensioners across Jammu and Kashmir.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the 59th Pre-Retirement Counselling Workshop and 13th Bankers' Awareness Programme held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), Srinagar.

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The workshop was inaugurated by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr Jitendra Singh.

The agreement was signed by J&K Bank Managing Director and CEO Amitava Chatterjee and DoPPW Joint Secretary Dhrubajyoti Sengupta in the presence of Dr Jitendra Singh, DoPPW Secretary Nivedita Shukla Verma, J&K Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, J&K Bank Chief General Manager Ashutosh Sareen, General Manager (Government Business) Khursheed Muzaffar, JKB Financial Services Limited Managing Director Zaffar Akeel and other senior officials.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Jitendra Singh said the Government has transformed its approach towards pensioners by placing their welfare, dignity and ease of living at the centre of policymaking.

He said the partnership between J&K Bank and DoPPW would further improve service delivery and help more pensioners in Jammu and Kashmir benefit from ongoing pension reforms.

Speaking on the occasion, Amitava Chatterjee said J&K Bank remains committed to providing pensioners with convenient and efficient services.

He said the collaboration reflects the shared objective of using technology to make pension-related services more accessible and seamless.

Under the MoU, both organisations will work towards integrating J&K Bank's pensioners' platform with DoPPW's Integrated Pensioners' Portal.

The initiative aims to provide pensioners with easy access to multiple services through a single digital platform, improving convenience and last-mile service delivery.

Earlier, Chatterjee highlighted the Bank's specialized products, doorstep banking facilities, dedicated service arrangements and digital initiatives for pensioners and senior citizens.

The workshop brought together pensioners, prospective retirees, Government officials and representatives of pension-disbursing banks to discuss pension reforms, grievance redressal mechanisms, digital services and financial awareness initiatives.