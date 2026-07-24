J&K Bank distributes assistive devices worth Rs 46L, donates vehicle to CRC Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 23: Reinforcing its commitment to social welfare, J&K Bank today distributed customised assistive aids and appliances worth Rs 46 lakh among more than 400 persons with disabilities under its flagship CSR initiative, Project SAMARTH, and handed over a dedicated transport vehicle to the Composite Regional Centre (CRC), Srinagar.

The distribution camp was presided over by the Bank's Executive Director, Sudhir Gupta, in collaboration with the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO). Senior officials of J&K Bank, ALIMCO and CRC Srinagar were present on the occasion.

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Speaking at the event, Gupta said the Bank views Corporate Social Responsibility as an extension of its commitment to socially inclusive banking.

He said the initiative aims to improve the independence, mobility and quality of life of persons with disabilities by providing customised assistive devices suited to their individual needs.

Under Project SAMARTH, J&K Bank has so far facilitated the distribution of customised assistive aids and appliances to more than 4,700 persons with disabilities and economically weaker senior citizens across Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country, with the majority of beneficiaries belonging to the Union Territory.

The project is being implemented by ALIMCO under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and covers five districts of Jammu and Kashmir besides Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru.

On the occasion, the Bank also handed over a dedicated transport vehicle to CRC Srinagar to strengthen its rehabilitation and outreach services, particularly for persons with disabilities living in remote areas. A similar vehicle had earlier been provided to CRC Jammu.

Officials of ALIMCO and CRC Srinagar appreciated J&K Bank's continued CSR support, saying the initiatives would significantly improve accessibility and rehabilitation services for persons with disabilities in the region.