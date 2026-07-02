J&K Bank crosses Rs 3 trillion business milestone

*Moment of immense pride for all: MD & CEO

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 1: Marking a defining milestone in its 88-year journey, J&K Bank has crossed the historic Rs 3 trillion total business mark at the close of the June quarter (Q1 FY2026-27), reaffirming its position among the country's strongest and fastest-transforming financial institutions.

Advertisement

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

The Bank has registered total business of Rs 3.04 trillion, (Rs 1.73 trillion in deposits and Rs 1.31 trillion in gross advances) with an impressive year-on-year growth of over 20% backed by healthy increase of over 16% in deposits and over 25% in gross advances.

The historic milestone was celebrated across the Bank, with the main function held at the Corporate Headquarters. Managing Director & CEO Amitava Chatterjee chaired the event in the presence of Executive Director Sudhir Gupta, Chief General Managers, General Managers, Deputy General Managers and other senior officers. Divisional and Zonal Heads also joined the celebrations through video conferencing from their respective offices.

Congratulating all stakeholders on the occasion, Chatterjee expressed heartfelt gratitude to promoters, customers, shareholders, employees and all other well-wishers whose trust, commitment and partnership have shaped the Bank's remarkable journey.

He said, "Crossing the Rs 3 trillion business milestone is a moment of immense pride for all of us. This achievement belongs to every customer who trusted us with their savings, every shareholder who reposed confidence in our vision, every employee whose dedication made this journey possible, and every stakeholder who stood by the Bank through every phase of its evolution. We remain deeply grateful for their unwavering trust and support."

Reflecting on the pace of the Bank's transformation, he said, "The journey from business of Rs 2 trillion to Rs 3 trillion has been completed in around three years, compared to nearly a decade it took to move from Rs 1 trillion to Rs 2 trillion. This is not just faster growth-it is evidence of a fundamentally transformed institution. It reflects the confidence our customers and investors repose in us, the agility of our business model and the disciplined execution of our strategy."

He further added, "Crossing 3 trillion business is not our destination, it is just another milestone in our journey towards realising the Vision 2030 of achieving Rs 5 trillion business and Rs 5000 crore annual profit. As we believe our best years lie ahead of us, we must ensure that every next step of growth is anchored in quality, prudence and customer-centric service. Bigger business brings greater responsibility, and we remain committed to fulfilling it with the highest standards of integrity, professionalism and governance."