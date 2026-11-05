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Home / Business / JK Bank commissions new ATM at Kullian

JK Bank commissions new ATM at Kullian

Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, Nov 4: J&K Bank today commissioned a new ATM at Kullian, taking its total ATM network in Jammu to 211. The ATM was jointly inaugurated by MLA R S Pura Jammu South Dr Narinder Singh Raina and...

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Daily Excelsior
05:40 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Dignitaries cutting the traditional ribbon to inaugurate an ATM at Kullian in RS Pura on Wednesday.

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 4: J&K Bank today commissioned a new ATM at Kullian, taking its total ATM network in Jammu to 211.

The ATM was jointly inaugurated by MLA R S Pura Jammu South Dr Narinder Singh Raina and MLA Suchetgarh Prof Gharu Ram Bhagat in the presence of the Bank's General Manager and Divisional Head (Jammu) Ashok Gupta, Chairman of Stephens International School Dr Kamal Saini and Director Satvinder Saini.

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A large number of customers, senior citizens and local residents attended the inauguration.

The new facility will provide residents of Kullian and adjoining areas convenient access to cash withdrawal and other banking services, reducing the need to travel to distant locations for routine transactions.

The Bank said the expansion was part of its efforts to strengthen its banking infrastructure and improve last-mile service delivery by complementing its branch network and digital banking facilities.

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