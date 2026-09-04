J&K Bank CFO Ketan Kumar Joshi gets DSIJ 2026 CFO award

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 3: J&K Bank Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Ketan Kumar Joshi has been conferred the Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) 2026 CFO Award in the 'Bank (Small Cap)' category for his contribution to the bank's financial performance and growth.

Congratulating Joshi, J&K Bank MD and CEO Amitava Chatterjee said the recognition reflected his professional competence and would further encourage the bank to strengthen its institutional resilience, enhance stakeholder value and work towards its long-term goals.

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Joshi thanked the bank's leadership and his colleagues for the recognition, saying the award belonged to the entire J&K Bank family.

He said the bank's continued strong financial performance was the result of the collective efforts and commitment of its employees.