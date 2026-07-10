J&K Bank, Census Directorate sign first-of-its-kind MoU for Census 2027 awareness

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 9: J&K Bank today signed a first-of-its-kind strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Directorate of Census Operations, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, to jointly undertake media, publicity and public awareness activities for the Population Enumeration phase of Census 2027 across the two Union Territories.

A statement said the partnership aims to ensure that authentic information about the Census reaches people across urban, rural, border and remote areas through the Bank's extensive physical and digital network.

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The MoU was signed by J&K Bank Chief General Manager Ashutosh Sareen and Chief Principal Census Officer (CPCO) and Director Census Operations Amit Sharma in the presence of Joint Chief Principal Census Officer Arun Kumar, Deputy Chief Principal Census Officer Manmeet Singh Loomba, Bank General Manager Mohammad Muzaffar Wani, Deputy General Manager Syed Aadil Bashir and other senior officers of both organisations.

Under the agreement, J&K Bank will display Census awareness material, including posters, pamphlets and standees, at its branches, customer service areas, financial literacy centres and other public-facing locations.

The Bank will also disseminate official Census messages through its digital signages and other communication channels to maximise public outreach. The campaign will be coordinated through designated nodal officers from both organisations.

Speaking on the occasion, Amit Sharma said J&K Bank enjoys the trust of people across Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and has an unmatched presence in urban, rural, border and remote regions.

He said integrating Census communication with the Bank's outreach network would take authentic information directly to the public, strengthen confidence in the national exercise and ensure that no resident remains unaware of the Population Enumeration process.

He said the partnership would significantly strengthen the Directorate's ongoing publicity campaign by integrating Census messaging into one of the largest institutional networks in the two Union Territories.

Ashutosh Sareen said the Census is one of the country's most significant national exercises as it provides the foundation for informed policymaking, equitable distribution of resources and evidence-based development planning.

He said its success depends not only on efficient execution but also on active public participation and awareness.

Sareen said J&K Bank was privileged to support the national exercise by leveraging its extensive physical and digital presence to disseminate authentic information and build public confidence.

The MoU, described as the first such collaboration between a bank and the Census Directorate in the country, is non-commercial in nature and involves no financial commitment from either side.

It will remain in force till March 31, 2027, providing a structured framework for coordinated awareness initiatives to facilitate the successful conduct of Census 2027 across Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.