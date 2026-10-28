J&K Bank begins Vigilance Awareness Week

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 27: Jammu and Kashmir Bank today began Vigilance Awareness Week 2026 with an integrity pledge ceremony at its Corporate Headquarters, reaffirming its commitment to transparency, accountability and ethical banking.

The event was chaired by the bank's Executive Director Sudhir Gupta, who administered the pledge to senior officials, including Chief General Managers, General Managers and other officers.

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Divisional, Zonal and Cluster Heads, along with other employees, participated virtually.

The observance is being held under the theme "Probity for Prosperity".

Addressing the gathering, Sudhir Gupta said public trust was the foundation of banking and stressed that sustainable growth must be supported by transparent processes, fair decisions and accountability at all levels.

He urged employees to make preventive vigilance part of their daily work and safeguard the bank's resources and customers' interests.

Chief Vigilance Officer Bansi Lal Saini emphasised the role of employees in building a culture of vigilance and called upon them to remain alert, take responsibility for their actions and report wrongdoing.

The pledge focused on ethical business practices, prevention of bribery, compliance with laws, grievance redressal and whistle-blower mechanisms.

The bank will also organise online quizzes and essay competitions during the week to promote awareness about ethical practices and workplace integrity, officials said.