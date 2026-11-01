J&K Bank bags CGTMSE Award for highest credit guarantee coverage

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 31: J&K Bank has received the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) Award for achieving the highest number of guarantee coverages in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, recognising its efforts to expand collateral-free credit facilities for micro and small enterprises.

The award was presented at the Member Lending Institutions (MLI) Felicitation Ceremony 2026 organised by CGTMSE in Mumbai.

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Divisional Head (Rest of India) Riaz Ahmed Wani received the award on behalf of the Bank in the presence of Zonal Head (Mumbai) Irfan Kawoosa and Incharge GSGD (CHQ) Vikas Aithmia.

J&K Bank MD and CEO Amitava Chatterjee congratulated the staff, particularly those involved in processing loan proposals and facilitating guarantee coverage, for their contribution to the achievement.

He said the recognition reflected the Bank's efforts to improve access to enterprise credit in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, particularly for entrepreneurs who have viable business proposals but lack collateral to secure loans.

Chatterjee said guarantee-backed lending would help promote entrepreneurship, support the expansion of existing businesses and generate employment across the region.

He added that the Bank would continue to create awareness about such credit facilities and strengthen their delivery across its network to enable more eligible micro and small enterprises to access institutional finance.