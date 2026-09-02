J&K Bank appoints Tsewang Tharchin as Addl Director
Excelsior Correspondent SRINAGAR, Sept 1: The Jammu and Kashmir Bank has appointed Tsewang Tharchin as an Additional Director in the category of Rotational Director on the Board of Directors of the Bank. Tharchin is a 2007 batch officer of the...
Excelsior Correspondent
SRINAGAR, Sept 1: The Jammu and Kashmir Bank has appointed Tsewang Tharchin as an Additional Director in the category of Rotational Director on the Board of Directors of the Bank.
Tharchin is a 2007 batch officer of the Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IA&AS).
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He joined Ladakh administration as Commissioner Secretary, Finance Department on July 7, 2026.
Before joining the administration, Tharchin worked as Accountant General (Audit), J&K from November 6, 2025.
He has also held several other important positions in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, New Delhi, Haryana, besides working on several key projects abroad.
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