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Home / Business / J&K Bank appoints Tsewang Tharchin as Addl Director

J&K Bank appoints Tsewang Tharchin as Addl Director

Excelsior Correspondent SRINAGAR, Sept 1: The Jammu and Kashmir Bank has appointed Tsewang Tharchin as an Additional Director in the category of Rotational Director on the Board of Directors of the Bank. Tharchin is a 2007 batch officer of the...

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Daily Excelsior
05:29 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 1: The Jammu and Kashmir Bank has appointed Tsewang Tharchin as an Additional Director in the category of Rotational Director on the Board of Directors of the Bank.

Tharchin is a 2007 batch officer of the Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IA&AS).

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He joined Ladakh administration as Commissioner Secretary, Finance Department on July 7, 2026.

Before joining the administration, Tharchin worked as Accountant General (Audit), J&K from November 6, 2025.

He has also held several other important positions in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, New Delhi, Haryana, besides working on several key projects abroad.

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