J&K Bank appoints Rajeev Gupta as Additional Director

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 23: Jammu & Kashmir Bank has appointed Chartered Accountant Rajeev Gupta as an Additional Director in the category of Rotational Directors on its Board, with effect from September 23, 2026.

According to a regulatory filing, the bank's Board of Directors approved his appointment at a meeting held on September 22, subject to approval by the shareholders.

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Gupta has over 33 years of professional experience in accounting, auditing, financial reporting, taxation and regulatory compliance.

He is associated with Rajeev Kuldip & Co., Chartered Accountants, Jammu, which was established in June 1993, and has also served as an Executive Director in other companies.

His experience includes audits, financial reporting, budgeting, cash-flow analysis, Income Tax and GST matters and regulatory compliance.

He has also worked with non-profit and other organisations and was involved in the implementation of the Industrial Policy of Jammu & Kashmir.