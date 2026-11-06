J&K Bank Announces 1,356 Job Vacancies For POs, Banking Associates

Srinagar, Nov 6: Jammu and Kashmir Bank on Friday announced a major recruitment drive for 1,356 posts of Probationary Officers and Banking Associates, opening fresh employment opportunities for educated youth across Jammu and Kashmir.

According to two detailed notifications issued by the Bank's Corporate Headquarters in Srinagar, the recruitment includes 323 posts of Probationary Officers (POs) and 1,033 posts of Banking Associates.

The online application process will commence on November 7 and continue until November 26, 2026, while examinations will be conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

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The Bank has restricted eligibility to domiciles of Jammu and Kashmir, making possession of a valid domicile certificate mandatory for selected candidates.

In a significant condition, selected candidates will be required to serve for a minimum of five years within the zone initially allotted to them. No transfer outside the allotted zone will be permitted before completion of the prescribed period.

Candidates applying for either post must possess a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification recognised by the competent authority.

The age limit has been fixed between 20 and 30 years as on January 1, 2026, with relaxation available to reserved-category candidates under the applicable rules.

For Banking Associate posts, candidates who have successfully completed apprenticeship training with J&K Bank will receive an additional one-year age relaxation and extra marks equivalent to 2.5 per cent of the maximum marks in the online examination.

The selection process for Probationary Officers will comprise three stages — preliminary examination, mains examination and interview.

Candidates numbering ten times the vacancies in each category will be shortlisted for the mains examination, while three times the vacancies will subsequently be called for interviews based on their performance in the mains examination.

Recruitment for Banking Associates will be conducted through an online examination administered by IBPS.

The notifications state that reservation will be implemented in accordance with the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules, 2005, as amended from time to time, including the provisions notified under S.O. 176 of March 15, 2024.

The recruitment provides reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, residents of backward areas, Economically Weaker Sections and other eligible categories.

Horizontal reservation has also been provided for persons with benchmark disabilities, while the Banking Associate notification includes provisions for ex-servicemen.

The Bank has made verification of educational qualifications, age, domicile and category certificates mandatory before appointment.

Applicants will also be required to submit a self-declaration regarding their character and antecedents. The Bank has reserved the right to cancel candidature or appointment in cases involving material misrepresentation or specified criminal convictions.

Eligible candidates can apply through the Careers section of the Bank's official website, jkb.bank.in. The dates for examinations, issuance of admit cards and declaration of results will be announced separately. (KNS)