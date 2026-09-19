J&K ball badminton teams screened for nationals

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 18: The final screening for the Jammu and Kashmir senior and sub-junior ball badminton teams was conducted at Sher-e-Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex (SKISC), Srinagar, here today, ahead of their participation in the upcoming National Championships.

The J&K Senior team will participate in the 72nd Senior National Ball Badminton Championship in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, from September 23 to 29, while the Sub-Junior team will compete in the 45th Sub-Junior National Championship at Durg, Chhattisgarh, from October 3 to 7.

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The selection trials were conducted on August 24 and September 14 respectively, followed by a residential coaching camp at SKISC. During the final screening, 10 boys and 10 girls were finalised for each team.

The screening was conducted by the J&K Sports Council committee comprising Krupali Patel Singh, Manish, Iqbal Ahmad, Burhan Ahmad and Goutom Shukla, in consultation with the J&K Ball Badminton Association.

The Senior team will depart for Tirupati on September 21, while the Sub-Junior team will leave for Durg on October 1.