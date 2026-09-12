J&K Auto retail surges 42.84% YoY and 3.1% in August 2026: FADA

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 11: The total retail sale in J&K was 21,788 in August 2026 as compared to15,253 in August 2025 thereby registering a growth of 42.84 % YoY, while the retail sale was 21,124 in July 2026 as compared to 21,788 in August 2026 thereby registering a growth of 3.1% MoM.

The 2-Wheeler category witnessed a growth of 36.28% at 12,579 units in August 2026, as compared to 9,230 units in August 2025.

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The 3 Wheeler category witnessed a growth of 64.68% at 1,655 units in August 2026, as compared to 1,005 units in August 2025.

The Commercial Wheeler category witnessed a growth of 29.23% at 977 units in August 2026, as compared to 756 units in August 2025.

The Construction Equipment category witnessed a growth of 116.67% at 39 units in August 2026, as compared to 18 units in August 2025.

The Passenger Vehicle category witnessed a Growth of 54.81% at 6,191 units in August 2026, as compared to 3,999 units in August 2025.

The Tractor Vehicle category witnessed a growth of 41.63% at 347 units in August 2026, as compared to 245 units in August 2025.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Aggarwal, Chairperson, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) J&K said that reflecting on August 2026 Auto Retail performance in J&K, “August 2026 achieved a splendid growth of 42.84 % YoY and about 3.1% MoM.

He said, “August has been a very encouraging month for the automobile industry in Jammu & Kashmir. The overall retail growth of 42.84% YoY is a clear indication of strong consumer confidence and improving economic activity across the Union Territory.”

“Looking ahead, the automobile industry in Jammu & Kashmir remains optimistic about the coming months, with the upcoming festive season Navratras, Dhanteras, Dhusshera, Diwali and marriage season expected to provide a significant boost to automobile retail,” he added.