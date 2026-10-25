J&K auto retail sales fall 39.30% YoY during Navratri 2026: FADA

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 24: The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), today released the automobile retail data for Navratri 2026, recording total retail sales of 6,616 units, compared with 10,900 units during Navratri 2025.

This represents a year-on-year decline of 39.30%.

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In a press statement, Sanjay Aggarwal, Chairperson J&K, said, "The two-wheeler segment recorded retail sales of 3,883 units during Navratri 2026, down 35.96% from 6,063 units in the corresponding period last year. Three-wheeler retail sales declined by 7.74%, from 504 units to 465 units, while commercial vehicle sales fell by 48.69%, from 495 units to 254 units. The wheeled construction equipment category registered a marginal decline of 5.88%, with sales of 16 units compared with 17 units last year. Passenger vehicle retail sales stood at 1,880 units, registering a decline of 49.67% from 3,735 units during Navratri 2025. In contrast, the tractor segment was the only category to record positive growth, with retail sales increasing by 37.21% from 86 units to 118 units."

He said that, "While the provisional Navratri 2026 retail numbers for Jammu & Kashmir indicate a year-on-year decline of 39.30%, it is important to interpret these figures in the context of the exceptional performance recorded during Navratri 2025. Last year's numbers benefited from the demand impetus associated with GST 2.0, which supported vehicle purchases and resulted in a significantly higher comparison base. Therefore, the current decline should not be viewed in isolation as a definitive indicator of the underlying health of the automobile market."

"The two-wheeler and passenger vehicle segments have experienced the sharpest declines, while commercial vehicle retail sales have also moderated considerably. At the same time, tractor sales have demonstrated encouraging growth, reflecting a more positive trend within that segment," he added.