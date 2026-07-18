J&K auto retail sale surges 51% YoY & 11 % MoM in June 2026

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 17: The total auto retail sale in J&K surged to 22,01 in June 2026 as compared to 14,577 in June 2025 thereby registering a growth of 51.01 % YoY.

In J&K for June 2026, the 2-Wheeler category witnessed a growth of 40.97% at 12.589 units in June 2026, as compared to 8,930 units in June 2025.

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The 3 Wheeler category witnessed a growth of 63.16% at 1,457 units in June 2026, as compared to 893 units in June 2025.

The Commercial Wheeler category witnessed a growth of 76.10 % at 1,401 units in June 2026, as compared to 736 units in June 2025.

The Construction Equipment category witnessed a de growth of 63.64% at 24 units in June 2026, as compared to 66 units in June 2025.

The Passenger Vehicle category witnessed a Growth of 73.64 % at 6,522 units in June 2026, as compared to 3,756 units in June 2025.

The Tractor Vehicle category witnessed a growth of 6.62 % at 338 units in June 2026, as compared to 317 units in June 2025.

The total retail auto sale was 19,799 in May 2026 as compared to 22,013 in June 2026 thereby registering a growth of 11 % MoM.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Aggarwal, Chairperson, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said that reflecting on May 2026 Auto Retail performance in J&K, “June 2026 achieved a decent growth of 51.01 % YoY and 11% MoM.

“June 2026 has been a strong month for the automobile retail sector in Jammu & Kashmir. The broad-based growth across almost all vehicle categories demonstrates the resilience of the market and the growing confidence of consumers. The 11% month-on-month increase in overall retail sales further indicates positive market momentum," he said.