Srinagar, Oct 6: Authorities on Tuesday demolished an illegal shed allegedly constructed by relatives of Parliament attack convict Mohammad Afzal Guru on state land in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The shed, constructed on a flood basin in Sopore area, was demolished during a drive carried out by a team of the Revenue Department, the officials said.

They said the structure was erected on state land in violation of government regulations.

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The officials said family members of Guru, who was convicted in the 2001 Parliament attack case and executed in February 2013, allegedly built and occupied the structure. (Agencies)