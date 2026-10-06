Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Latest News / J&K Authorities Demolishes Illegally Built House Of Afzal Guru's Relative In Baramulla

J&K Authorities Demolishes Illegally Built House Of Afzal Guru's Relative In Baramulla

Srinagar, Oct 6: Authorities on Tuesday demolished an illegal shed allegedly constructed by relatives of Parliament attack convict Mohammad Afzal Guru on state land in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The shed, constructed on a flood basin...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
03:41 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

Srinagar, Oct 6: Authorities on Tuesday demolished an illegal shed allegedly constructed by relatives of Parliament attack convict Mohammad Afzal Guru on state land in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The shed, constructed on a flood basin in Sopore area, was demolished during a drive carried out by a team of the Revenue Department, the officials said.

They said the structure was erected on state land in violation of government regulations.

Advertisement

The officials said family members of Guru, who was convicted in the 2001 Parliament attack case and executed in February 2013, allegedly built and occupied the structure. (Agencies)

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra