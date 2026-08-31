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Home / Latest News / J&K | Assistant Commissioners Panchayat Get Financial Powers Up To Rs 10 Lakh

J&K | Assistant Commissioners Panchayat Get Financial Powers Up To Rs 10 Lakh

JAMMU, Aug 31: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has delegated financial powers of up to Rs 10 lakh to Assistant Commissioners Panchayat for according administrative approval to works under schemes assigned to them. ...

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Daily Excelsior
03:11 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Aug 31: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has delegated financial powers of up to Rs 10 lakh to Assistant Commissioners Panchayat for according administrative approval to works under schemes assigned to them.

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