J&K | Assistant Commissioners Panchayat Get Financial Powers Up To Rs 10 Lakh
JAMMU, Aug 31: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has delegated financial powers of up to Rs 10 lakh to Assistant Commissioners Panchayat for according administrative approval to works under schemes assigned to them. ...
JAMMU, Aug 31: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has delegated financial powers of up to Rs 10 lakh to Assistant Commissioners Panchayat for according administrative approval to works under schemes assigned to them.
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