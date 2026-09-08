J&K Assembly’s Sixth Session To Commence On September 21, Provisional Calendar Issued

Srinagar, Sept 8: The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly is set to convene its sixth session from September 21, with the Assembly Secretariat issuing a provisional calendar outlining the business to be taken up during the proceedings.

According to the provisional schedule issued by the Legislative Assembly Secretariat, the session will begin on Monday, September 21, with Obituary References and Government Business.

The Assembly will take up Government Business on Tuesday, September 22, as per the calendar.

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Wednesday, September 23, has been designated as a holiday on account of the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji.

The calendar further provides for consideration of Private Members’ Bills on Thursday, September 24, and Monday, September 28. Private Members’ Resolutions are scheduled to be taken up on Friday, September 25.

Saturday, September 26, will be an off day, while Sunday, September 27, will be observed as a holiday.

The Assembly is scheduled to resume with Government Business on Tuesday, September 29, and Wednesday, September 30, subject to the availability of business.

The provisional calendar has been issued under the authority of Assembly Speaker Advocate Abdul Rahim Rather.

The detailed schedule is subject to changes depending on the business listed before the House during the session.