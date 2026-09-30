J&K Assembly Witnesses Brief Disruption Over Issue Of Withdrawal Of Bill To Increase Salaries Of MLAs

Srinagar, Sep 30: The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly saw a brief disruption on Wednesday over the withdrawal of a bill to increase legislators' salaries.

As soon as the House proceedings began, National Conference (NC) MLA from Pahalgam, Altaf Kaloo, raised the issue of the withdrawal of the bill.

The bill, along with another bill for an increase in the salaries of ministers, was withdrawn by the assembly after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah moved to withdraw the bills, citing lack of unanimity in the House over the issue.

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BJP MLAs raised some objections to the bill, so the chief minister said he would withdraw the bills if they were not passed unanimously.

Kaloo alleged that the BJP's opposition to the bill came after their recommendation of enhancing the salaries of legislators was rejected.

"They rejected the bill yesterday because their recommendation for Rs 3 lakh salary was not granted," Kaloo said.

However, BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma corrected Kaloo, saying the bill was withdrawn by the government and not rejected.

"We said use these funds for daily wagers, need-based casual workers and other employees under consolidated schemes," Sharma said.

"You are a liar. Do not play politics on the floor of the House," Sharma added.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather intervened and told the NC MLA that the issue was closed on Tuesday.

"This issue was closed yesterday. What is the point of raking it up again?" Rather said.

The proceedings of the House then resumed and Question Hour began.