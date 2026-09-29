J&K Assembly Withdraws Bills Enhancing Salary Of MLAs After Objections By BJP MLAs

Srinagar, Sep 29: The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Tuesday withdrew the Bills seeking enhancement of salaries and allowances of Members of the J&K Assembly after objections from BJP MLAs.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, while responding to the objections on the Bill, said there was no dissenting note in the House Committee which had recommended the increase.

He said BJP members wanted salaries and allowances but were also trying to politicise the issue by citing the problems of daily wagers.

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"I was never in favour of it. If a single member opposes, it will never pass. I withdraw the Bill," the Chief Minister said. The House later voted in favour of withdrawing the legislation by majority.

The three Bills sought to increase the salaries of the Chief Minister, Ministers and Members of the Assembly. (KNO)