J&K Assembly Session: Sunil Sharma Says BJP Will Raise Unresolved Public Issues

Srinagar, Sept 21: Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma on Monday said the people have high expectations from the ongoing Assembly session and urged the government to address issues that, according to him, have remained unresolved despite repeated assurances.

Speaking to reporters on the opening day of the Autumn Session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Sharma said the government had made several commitments to the people, but many of the issues raised earlier were still awaiting responses.

He said the present session was an important opportunity for the government to respond to public concerns and provide clarity on pending matters.

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“The people have a lot of expectations from this session and from the government. The J&K government has made many promises,” Sharma said.

He added that the Bharatiya Janata Party, being in the Opposition, would raise matters concerning different sections of society and seek accountability from the government.

Sharma particularly highlighted the concerns of daily-wage workers, contractual and temporary employees, ASHA workers and Anganwadi workers, saying their issues would be taken up during the session.

He also pointed to the demand for age relaxation for JKSSB aspirants, indicating that the matter would be among the issues raised by BJP legislators in the House.

“There are many such issues that we will raise,” Sharma said, adding that the Opposition would continue to bring public grievances before the Assembly.

The Autumn Session is expected to witness discussions on a range of issues concerning governance, employment, public services and the welfare of different sections of society.

BJP legislators are expected to use the session to question the government on commitments made to the people and seek responses on issues pending before the administration.(KNC)