J&K Assembly Session Opens With Fresh Push For Statehood Restoration

Srinagar, Sep 21: The issue of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood emerged on the first day of the autumn session of the Union Territory Assembly on Monday, as the ruling alliance pressed for its immediate restoration.

After the assembly observed obituary references for three late ministers, the opposition BJP targeted the government by raising slogans on various public issues.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather urged BJP MLAs to take their seats to proceed with the legislative agenda. However, the BJP members, holding placards, persisted with their slogans, creating a chaotic atmosphere.

Advertisement

Amidst the din, members of the ruling alliance, which includes the National Conference (NC), Congress, and CPI(M), stood to demand the immediate restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

CPI(M)'s Kulgam MLA, M Y Tarigami, called on BJP members to also chant for the reestablishment of statehood, stating, "Two years have passed, but the promise of statehood has not been fulfilled."

Senior NC leader and MLA from Khanyar, Ali Mohammad Sagar, led the treasury benches in chanting for the restoration of statehood, while also raising slogans against the BJP.

In response, Speaker Rather called on the BJP MLAs to return to their seats and warned that action would be taken against them. "Gunda gardi nahi chalegi" (hooliganism will not be tolerated), he stated.

Congress MLAs joined in, raising slogans against the Centre, chanting, "Vote chor sarkaar ko ek dhakka aur do" (Give the vote-stealing government another push).

As the disturbance continued, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary said the government was ready to address all questions from the opposition.

"But they should ask one by one. We are prepared to respond to all issues. However, it's clear they are not interested in public welfare; this is their true face, exposed before the people," the deputy chief minister asserted.