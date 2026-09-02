J&K Assembly Reviews NeVA Preparedness Ahead Of Autumn Session

SRINAGAR, Sept 2: A high-level meeting was convened at the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Wednesday to review the preparedness for implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) ahead of the forthcoming Autumn Session.

The meeting was chaired by Achal Sethi, Secretary, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, in coordination with Manoj Kumar Pandit, Secretary, Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

The discussions primarily focused on the various arrangements required for the effective rollout and functioning of the NeVA platform, which is aimed at facilitating digital and paperless legislative proceedings.

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Officials reviewed the status of technical preparedness, digital processing of legislative business, system integration and coordination among the departments concerned. The meeting also emphasized ensuring that all necessary technological and administrative arrangements are completed well before the commencement of the Autumn Session.

The NeVA system is designed to enable the digital handling of legislative documents and business, reducing dependence on physical paperwork and streamlining communication between the Assembly, legislators and government departments.

The officials stressed the need for close coordination among all stakeholders so that legislative business can be conducted smoothly through the digital platform during the upcoming session.

The J&K Legislative Assembly’s NeVA portal has also listed the Autumn Session 2026 along with related notices, indicating that preparations for the session and its digital proceedings are underway.

The meeting concluded with directions to the concerned officials to maintain close coordination and ensure timely completion of pending technical and procedural requirements for the seamless functioning of the paperless Assembly.