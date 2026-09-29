J&K Assembly Lists Key Public Issues, Seven Bills For Consideration On September 29

Srinagar, Sept 29: The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly is scheduled to take up questions, several matters of urgent public importance and a series of legislative proposals during Tuesday’s sitting, according to the official List of Business issued by the Assembly Secretariat.

The Assembly’s business includes six Calling Attention Notices concerning road connectivity, flash floods and landslides, mining regulations, drinking-water shortage, drainage obstruction and pollution caused by Pet Coke use.

Key Public Issues Listed

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Kulgam-Qazigund–Chaki Badwani connectivity: MLA Abdul Majeed Bhat (Larmi) is scheduled to draw the attention of the Deputy Chief Minister, in charge of Public Works, towards the lack of connectivity between the Kulgam-Qazigund Road and Chaki Badwani, which has caused inconvenience to the public.

Flash floods and landslides in Pir Panjal: MLA Ajaz Ahmed Jan is scheduled to raise with the Chief Minister, who also holds the Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction portfolio, the damage caused by recent flash floods and landslides in Poonch, Rajouri and the Pir Panjal region, including loss of lives and extensive damage to houses, roads and public property. He has sought government attention towards relief measures and restoration of connectivity.

Mining rules and environmental clearance: MLA Sheikh Ahsan (Pardesi) is scheduled to raise concerns over recent Mining Department directions requiring environmental clearance for lifting or removal of loose material. The notice says the order has created difficulties for people associated with stone quarries and allied activities.

Drinking-water shortage in Pattan: MLA Javaid Riyaz (Bedar) is scheduled to draw the attention of the Jal Shakti Minister towards a shortage of potable drinking water in Alambal and Mirgund areas of Pattan constituency.

Nallah encroachment in Kathua: Dr Bharat Bhushan is scheduled to raise the alleged encroachment of a nallah on Jail Road, Kathua, by jail authorities. The notice states that obstruction of the nallah’s natural flow has caused road damage, inconvenience to commuters and concerns regarding residents’ health.

Pet Coke pollution in Khrew-Khanmoh: Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi is scheduled to raise concerns over the continued use of Pet Coke by cement factories in the Khrew-Khanmoh area, with the notice describing pollution as a threat to human and animal life.

Seven Bills Listed for Consideration and Passing

The Assembly’s agenda also includes seven Bills, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah listed to move them for consideration and, where specified, passage.Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000 — Bill No. 10 of 2026, proposing amendments to the Municipal Act.Rule-based governance and Ease of Doing Business/Ease of Living — Bill No. 11 of 2026, aimed at replacing permission-based controls with rule-based governance and enabling citizens and enterprises to plan, invest and work with greater certainty, while promoting employment, investment and long-term economic growth. J&K Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 — Bill No. 12 of 2026, proposing amendments to the GST Act.Ministers’ and Ministers of State Salaries Act, 1956 — Bill No. 13 of 2026, proposing amendments to the legislation governing salaries of ministers and Ministers of State. Salaries and Allowances of Members of the J&K State Legislature Act, 1960 — Bill No. 14 of 2026, proposing amendments relating to legislators’ salaries and allowances. J&K State Legislature Members’ Pension Act, 1984 — Bill No. 15 of 2026, proposing amendments to the legislation governing pensions of former legislature members. Decriminalisation and rationalisation of offences — Bill No. 16 of 2026, proposing amendments to certain enactments to decriminalise and rationalise offences, promote ease of living and ease of doing business, and repeal certain enactments.

The official document states that the Bills had already been distributed to members on September 24 and September 28, 2026.

The Assembly’s Tuesday agenda therefore combines questions and immediate public grievances with a substantial legislative programme covering municipal law, business regulation, GST, ministerial salaries, legislators’ allowances and pensions, and decriminalisation of offences. (KNC)