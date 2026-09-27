J&K Assembly Has Become A Wrestling Ring: NC Rebel MP

Jammu, Sep 27: Estranged National Conference (NC) MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Sunday alleged that the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly has failed to live up to the expectations of the people and has increasingly become an "wrestling ring" rather than a forum for resolving public issues.

Talking to reporters after an interaction with youth in Kishtwar town, Mehdi, who has set November 3 as the deadline for his exit from the National Conference (NC), said the assembly was established to restore an elected system after six years of an "unaccountable" lieutenant governor's administration.

The Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar said people had elected representatives in 2024 with the expectation that the assembly would provide a platform for addressing their everyday concerns and finding solutions to issues ranging from water supply and healthcare to education and employment.

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However, he questioned the seriousness with which the assembly was now addressing these issues, alleging that instead of functioning as an institution for public problem-solving, it had turned into an "arena" of political confrontation and publicity.

Making social media reels had taken precedence over governance and problem-solving, he said.

Mehdi also criticised the dilution of resolutions previously passed by the assembly concerning "autonomy" and "statehood".

On September 25, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had moved a resolution in the assembly to seek urgent restoration of full statehood to the Union territory, leading to ugly scenes in the House and even fist fights.

Members of the opposition BJP stormed the well of the House in protest, and angry words broke out between them and legislators of the ruling National Conference (NC). The BJP MLAs protested against the resolution, which made a reference to "greater autonomy" mentioned in a resolution moved by the NC government in June 2000 when Jammu and Kashmir was a state.

Tabling the resolution in the House, Abdullah read: "In addition to the resolutions passed by this House on 26 June 2000 and 6 November 2024, the House calls upon the Government of India for the immediate and urgent restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and resolves that this resolution be forwarded to the Government of India."

The NC-led government headed by Farooq Abdullah had passed the resolution on June 26, 2000 for restoration of greater autonomy as existed before August 9, 1953. On November 6, 2024, the house passed a resolution seeking the restoration of special status.

"The assembly was being used in ways that advance the BJP's political agenda," Mehdi said, criticising both the government and opposition for the current political environment.

"The hopes that people had from this assembly have not been fulfilled," he said.

Mehdi, who remained associated with the National Conference despite his differences with the party, questioned the party's current position on statehood.

He recalled that before the elections, the National Conference had argued that those who focused on statehood were effectively advancing the BJP's agenda.

"The same argument should now be applied to those currently in positions of power who are speaking about statehood while not giving adequate emphasis to constitutional rights and protections...Today, they are talking about statehood-are they not working on the BJP's agenda?" he asked.

He said the focus on statehood without simultaneously addressing constitutional rights and protections amounted to advancing the BJP's agenda.

On speculations about his political future, Mehdi said his current interactions with people were not aimed at either forming a new political party or joining an existing one.

"For now, this interaction is neither about forming a party nor about joining any party," he said, adding until November 3, his focus would remain on fulfilling his existing responsibilities.

"As for whether I have to join a party or form a party, that question will be answered after November 3," Mehdi said. (Agencies)