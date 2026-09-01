J&K Assembly Goes Paperless: Autumn Session Business To Move Online Via NeVA Portal

SRINAGAR/JAMMU, Sept 1: The Jammu and Kashmir government has directed all administrative departments to transition all legislative work to the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) portal ahead of the Assembly's upcoming Autumn Session starting September 21.

Under a circular issued by the Department of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs, government bills, legislative proposals, assembly questions from MLAs, and official replies will now be submitted, tracked, and processed digitally to ensure completely paperless functioning.

To facilitate a smooth rollout, departments have been instructed to access their accounts daily, appoint dedicated NeVA nodal officers, and verify all digital submissions before the session begins.

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