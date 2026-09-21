J&K Assembly: Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary Hits Out At BJP MLAs Over Protest

Srinagar, Sept 21: Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Monday criticised the protesting BJP legislators during the opening day of the seven-day Autumn Session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

Reacting to the protests staged by BJP members inside the House, Choudhary said the government was prepared to respond to questions and concerns raised by legislators on issues affecting the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Our ministers are here to give answers on any issue, but these people are not ready to listen,” the Deputy Chief Minister said, referring to the protesting BJP legislators.

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Choudhary appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to take note of the conduct of the BJP legislators in the Assembly.

“I appeal to the people of J&K to see the real face of the BJP MLAs who do not want public welfare works to be done,” he said.

The remarks came amid protests by BJP legislators on the first day of the Autumn Session, with various issues being raised inside the House.

The seven-day session is expected to witness discussions on a range of public, developmental and governance-related matters, with legislators from both the treasury and opposition benches raising issues concerning their respective constituencies and Jammu and Kashmir as a whole. (KNC)