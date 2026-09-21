J&K Assembly Adjourned Till Tomorrow Amid Ruckus
Srinagar, Sept 21: The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly was adjourned on Monday and will reconvene tomorrow morning. The proceedings of the House were adjourned after members raised various issues during the ongoing Autumn Session. The Assembly is scheduled to...
Srinagar, Sept 21: The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly was adjourned on Monday and will reconvene tomorrow morning.
The proceedings of the House were adjourned after members raised various issues during the ongoing Autumn Session.
The Assembly is scheduled to resume its proceedings on Tuesday morning, with legislative business and discussions expected to continue as per the listed agenda.(KNC)
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