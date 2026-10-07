J&K: Army Repatriates Detained POJK Girl Via Chakkan-Da-Bagh

Jammu, Oct 7: Indian Army on Wednesday repatriated the detained Pakistan-occupied-Jammu-Kashmir (POJK) girl via Chakkan-da-Bagh crossing point in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Official sources here said that a girl namely Samiya Azeem, resident of Bains Gala, Seri, Tehsil Khuiretta, District Kotli, who was apprehended on October 2 in Lam Sector by the Army, has been repatriated this morning via Chakkan-Da-Bagh, District Poonch, after completion of all legal formalities.