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Home / Latest News / J&K: Army Repatriates Detained POJK Girl Via Chakkan-Da-Bagh

J&K: Army Repatriates Detained POJK Girl Via Chakkan-Da-Bagh

Jammu, Oct 7: Indian Army on Wednesday repatriated the detained Pakistan-occupied-Jammu-Kashmir (POJK) girl via Chakkan-da-Bagh crossing point in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Official sources here said that a girl namely Samiya Azeem, resident of Bains Gala, Seri, Tehsil...

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Daily Excelsior
12:57 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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Jammu, Oct 7: Indian Army on Wednesday repatriated the detained Pakistan-occupied-Jammu-Kashmir (POJK) girl via Chakkan-da-Bagh crossing point in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Official sources here said that a girl namely Samiya Azeem, resident of Bains Gala, Seri, Tehsil Khuiretta, District Kotli, who was apprehended on October 2 in Lam Sector by the Army, has been repatriated this morning via Chakkan-Da-Bagh, District Poonch, after completion of all legal formalities.

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