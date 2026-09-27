J&K Approves Rs 29.88 Crore Multi-Level Car Parking Project At Jewel Chowk, Jammu
JAMMU, Sept 27: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has accorded Administrative Approval for the construction of a Multi-Level Car Parking facility at Jewel Chowk in Jammu at an estimated cost of Rs. 29.88 Crore under the Capex Budget 2026-27. See...
JAMMU, Sept 27: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has accorded Administrative Approval for the construction of a Multi-Level Car Parking facility at Jewel Chowk in Jammu at an estimated cost of Rs. 29.88 Crore under the Capex Budget 2026-27.
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