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Home / Latest News / J&K Approves Rs 29.88 Crore Multi-Level Car Parking Project At Jewel Chowk, Jammu

J&K Approves Rs 29.88 Crore Multi-Level Car Parking Project At Jewel Chowk, Jammu

JAMMU, Sept 27: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has accorded Administrative Approval for the construction of a Multi-Level Car Parking facility at Jewel Chowk in Jammu at an estimated cost of Rs. 29.88 Crore under the Capex Budget 2026-27. See...

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Daily Excelsior
12:03 PM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Sept 27: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has accorded Administrative Approval for the construction of a Multi-Level Car Parking facility at Jewel Chowk in Jammu at an estimated cost of Rs. 29.88 Crore under the Capex Budget 2026-27.

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