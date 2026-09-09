J&K Govt Names Four Administrative Secretaries As Nodal Officers For 6th National Conference Of Chief Secretaries

Srinagar, Sept 9: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has nominated four Administrative Secretaries as nodal officers for key themes to be taken up at the 6th National Conference of Chief Secretaries, scheduled to be held in December 2026.

The nominations have been approved through Government Order No. 1496-JK(GAD) of 2026, issued by the General Administration Department on September 8, 2026.

According to the government order, the Administrative Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department has been designated as the nodal officer for the theme concerning five specific priority objectives for each State towards the attainment of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

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The Administrative Secretary, Mining Department has been assigned the theme of development of the mining sector towards economic development and better State finances.

For the theme “Technology in Governance,” the Administrative Secretary, Information Technology Department has been nominated as the nodal officer.

Meanwhile, the Administrative Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department will coordinate the theme “Good Practices/New Ideas for Expediting Linear Infrastructure Projects.”

The order states that the concerned departments shall coordinate with the Planning, Development and Monitoring Department and facilitate the timely collection, compilation and finalisation of the requisite inputs for the conference.

The 6th National Conference of Chief Secretaries is expected to focus on key governance and development priorities, including mining, infrastructure, technology-driven governance and implementation of reform-oriented initiatives.

The government has also forwarded copies of the order to senior officials, including the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Mining Department; Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Public Works (R&B) Department; Commissioner/Secretary, Information Technology Department; Commissioner/Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, besides other concerned authorities.

The order was issued by M. Raju, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department, on behalf of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

See Order Copy Click Here.....