J&K And Ladakh High Court Promotes 23 Officers, Officials
JAMMU, Sept 28: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has ordered the promotion of 23 officers and officials in the interest of the administration. See Order Copy Click Here..... See Order Copy Click Here..... See Order Copy...
JAMMU, Sept 28: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has ordered the promotion of 23 officers and officials in the interest of the administration.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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See Order Copy Click Here.....
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