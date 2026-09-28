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Home / Latest News / J&K And Ladakh High Court Promotes 23 Officers, Officials

J&K And Ladakh High Court Promotes 23 Officers, Officials

JAMMU, Sept 28: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has ordered the promotion of 23 officers and officials in the interest of the administration. See Order Copy Click Here..... See Order Copy Click Here..... See Order Copy...

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Daily Excelsior
04:24 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Sept 28: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has ordered the promotion of 23 officers and officials in the interest of the administration.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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See Order Copy Click Here.....

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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