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Home / J&K Govt Orders / J&K And Ladakh High Court Issues Judges' Roster For Sept 14-19

J&K And Ladakh High Court Issues Judges' Roster For Sept 14-19

SRINAGAR, Sept 12: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has issued the roster of judges for the period from September 14 to 19, 2026. The roster, approved by the Chief Justice, was notified by the Office of...

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Daily Excelsior
05:40 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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SRINAGAR, Sept 12: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has issued the roster of judges for the period from September 14 to 19, 2026.

The roster, approved by the Chief Justice, was notified by the Office of the Registrar General in Srinagar.

See detail click here....

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