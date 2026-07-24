J&K and Ladakh High Court has lower pendency than many HCs across country

District Courts of UTs also fare better than many States

Mohinder Verma

JAMMU, July 23: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has a significantly lower pendency of cases than several High Courts across the country, with official figures tabled in Parliament showing that only 44,595 cases were pending as on July 16, 2026.

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The latest data, placed before Parliament by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice and sourced from the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG), shows that the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh carries a comparatively lighter judicial burden than many High Courts across the country including those of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab & Haryana, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Delhi, Telangana, Calcutta, Madras and several others.

Only the High Courts of Sikkim, Tripura, Meghalaya and Manipur reported lower pendency than J&K and Ladakh.

The figures reveal that while the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has 44,595 pending cases, the Allahabad High Court has the highest pendency in the country with 12,28,353 cases, followed by Rajasthan (6,96,348), Bombay (6,57,813), Madras (5,67,814), Madhya Pradesh (4,90,363) and Punjab & Haryana (4,23,169).

Even the neighbouring Himachal Pradesh High Court has 1,04,770 pending cases-more than twice the pendency of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh while the Delhi High Court has 1,25,478 pending cases, nearly three times higher.

According to the official data, of the 44,595 pending cases before the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, only four have remained pending for more than 30 years, 395 for over 20 years, 6,133 for more than 10 years, 13,514 for over five years, while 33,950 cases have been pending for more than one year.

The figures also indicate that the District and Subordinate Courts of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have comparatively lower pendency than many States and Union Territories.

The data shows that the District and Subordinate Courts of Jammu & Kashmir have 3,64,800 pending cases, while Ladakh has just 1,754, taking the combined pendency of the two Union Territories to 3,66,554 cases.

Although the combined pendency is naturally higher than that of several smaller Union Territories because of differences in population and litigation volume, it remains substantially below the figures recorded in many major States.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has the highest pendency in subordinate courts with 1.19 crore cases, followed by Maharashtra (61.80 lakh), West Bengal (41.04 lakh), Bihar (37.62 lakh), Rajasthan (27.45 lakh), Karnataka (23.21 lakh), Madhya Pradesh (21.34 lakh), Odisha (18.68 lakh), Kerala (18.12 lakh), Tamil Nadu (17.81 lakh), Delhi (17.35 lakh) and Gujarat (16 lakh).

The comparison is equally significant with neighbouring States. Punjab has 10.17 lakh pending cases in its subordinate judiciary, Haryana has 15.27 lakh, while Himachal Pradesh has 6.33 lakh. In comparison, Jammu & Kashmir has 3.64 lakh pending cases, indicating a comparatively lighter burden on its District and Subordinate Courts.

The age-wise break-up of pending cases in the Jammu & Kashmir subordinate judiciary shows that 45 cases have remained pending for more than 30 years, 654 for over 20 years, 20,765 for more than 10 years, 84,126 for over five years and 2,58,880 for more than one year.

In Ladakh, the District Courts have 11 cases pending for more than 10 years, 112 for over five years and 937 for more than one year, with no case pending beyond 20 years.

The figures indicate that despite handling thousands of fresh filings every year, the judicial institutions in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have maintained a comparatively lower pendency than several High Courts and subordinate court systems across the country.

Replying to a question in Parliament, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said that disposal of cases falls exclusively within the domain of the judiciary. He stated that pendency is influenced by several factors, including the complexity of cases, availability of evidence, cooperation of stakeholders such as the Bar, investigating agencies and witnesses and the participation of litigants.

The Minister informed Parliament that the Centre has approved the Rs 7,210-crore Phase-III of the e-Courts Project, operationalised 775 Fast Track Special Courts, constituted Arrears Committees in all High Courts and District Courts, enacted procedural reforms and promoted Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms to facilitate faster disposal of cases.

He further said that the Government has enacted the new Criminal Laws with the objective of reducing pendency. "Moreover, Lok Adalat is an important Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanism available to common people where disputes or cases pending before courts, as well as those at the pre-litigation stage, are settled amicably through compromise", the Minister told Parliament.