J&K And Ladakh HC Announces Changes In Working Days And Holidays

JAMMU, Oct 8: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has issued a notification swapping working days and holidays for late 2026.

According to the official order, October 16, 2026 (Friday) will be observed as a non-sitting day, while November 6, 2026 (Friday) will function as a working day in lieu of it.

Additionally, November 5, 2026 (Thursday) has been declared a working day, and in exchange, November 24, 2026 (Tuesday) will be observed as a holiday on account of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Birthday.