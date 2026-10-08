Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Latest News / J&K And Ladakh HC Announces Changes In Working Days And Holidays

J&K And Ladakh HC Announces Changes In Working Days And Holidays

JAMMU, Oct 8: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has issued a notification swapping working days and holidays for late 2026. According to the official order, October 16, 2026 (Friday) will be observed as a non-sitting day,...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
05:29 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

JAMMU, Oct 8: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has issued a notification swapping working days and holidays for late 2026.

According to the official order, October 16, 2026 (Friday) will be observed as a non-sitting day, while November 6, 2026 (Friday) will function as a working day in lieu of it.

Additionally, November 5, 2026 (Thursday) has been declared a working day, and in exchange, November 24, 2026 (Tuesday) will be observed as a holiday on account of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Birthday.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra