J&K among top three in North India for contribution under Mission Karmayogi

* Rehana Batool receives recognition

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 23: Jammu and Kashmir has been adjudged among the top three States and Union Territories in North India for its contribution under Mission Karmayogi at the Regional Workshop of the Sadhana Series held in Lucknow.

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Rehana Batool, Director General, Jammu and Kashmir Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development (IMPARD), received the Certificate of Appreciation and a Memento.

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh congratulated Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir IMPARD for being adjudged among the top three in North India for their contribution under Mission Karmayogi for capacity building . He also appreciated the efforts of Government departments and States/Union Territories in strengthening a citizen-centric and future-ready civil service.

Mission Karmayogi, the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building, aims to transform public service delivery by enhancing the competencies of government officials through continuous learning, role-based training and a focus on improved governance outcomes.

The Sadhana Series workshops provide a platform for States and Union Territories to deliberate on strengthening Training Institutions, improving institutional governance, promoting collaboration and leveraging digital platforms such as iGOT Karmayogi and UNNATI to build a connected and future-ready capacity-building ecosystem.

The initiative emphasises the need for Training Institutions to evolve into centres of excellence through improved training delivery, faculty development, resource sharing and the adoption of digital technologies, including artificial intelligence, with appropriate safeguards and human oversight.

The recognition marks an important milestone in Jammu and Kashmir's contribution to the national endeavour of strengthening civil services capacity building and advancing the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 through a competent, responsive and citizen-centric administration.