J&K Govt Amends Pension Rules For Former Legislators

JAMMU, Aug 5: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has amended the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature Members' Pension Rules, 1985, authorising the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly to sanction pension and family pension for sitting and former Members of the Legislative Assembly as well as former Members of the erstwhile Legislative Council.

The amendment, issued through a notification by the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs under the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature Members' Pension Act, 1984, substitutes the definition of "Presiding Officer" in the rules.

See Notification Click Here....