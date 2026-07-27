SRINAGAR, Jul 27: The J&K Amateur Kabaddi Association has expressed immense pride and happiness over the selection of Shariya Manzoor from Pulwama for the first-ever Asian Kabaddi League (Women – Chapter 1), marking a historic achievement for Jammu & Kashmir and Indian women’s kabaddi.

Congratulating Shariya on her remarkable accomplishment, Dr. Kuldeep Kumar Gupta, General Secretary, J&K Amateur Kabaddi Association, said that her selection is the result of years of hard work, dedication, and disciplined training. He also congratulated her coach, Arshid Rather, under whose guidance and coaching Shariya honed her skills and developed into an elite kabaddi player capable of competing at the international level.

He appreciated the Sports Council’s continued efforts in the effective functioning of Khelo India Centres and PMDP Centres, which have played a vital role in nurturing young sporting talent across the Union Territory. He further lauded the recent decision of the Secretary, J&K Sports Council, to sanction 10 new Kabaddi Centres across Jammu & Kashmir, stating that the initiative will significantly strengthen grassroots development and provide aspiring players with greater opportunities to excel in the sport.

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Dr. Kuldeep Kumar Gupta also highlighted that Jammu & Kashmir kabaddi is witnessing unprecedented growth. He noted that two players from the Union Territory participated in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) in 2026, and Shariya’s selection for the inaugural Asian Kabaddi League further reflects the steady rise of kabaddi talent from J&K on national and international platforms.

The J&K Amateur Kabaddi Association extended its best wishes to Shariya Manzoor for a successful campaign in the Asian Kabaddi League and expressed confidence that she will make the nation and Jammu & Kashmir proud through her outstanding performances.