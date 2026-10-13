J&K Amateur Kabaddi Asso distributes national certificates

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 12: The J&K Amateur Kabaddi Association distributed national-level certificates among players from Sub-Junior, Junior and Senior categories in boys' and girls' sections, recognising their achievements in the sport.

The programme was attended by Rameshwari Sharma, Chairperson, POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment), as chief guest. Association General Secretary Dr Kuldeep Kumar Gupta highlighted the importance of encouraging young talent and supporting players at every stage of their sporting journey.

Advertisement

Those present included former Secretary General Surinder Mohan, Treasurer Anil Modi, Technical Director S.S. Gill, Kabaddi Stadium Manager Ajay Gupta, international Kabaddi player Rakesh Kumar, District Udhampur Chairman Ashok Kumar, coaches Mohd Amin, Ram Kumar and Sunita Kumari, senior player Ajit Singh and Archana Coushal.

The chief guest congratulated the recipients and urged them to remain disciplined, dedicated and focused on achieving higher goals. The Association reiterated its commitment to promoting Kabaddi and nurturing talent across Jammu and Kashmir.