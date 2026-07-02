J&K ahead of many States on health indicators: Itoo

Credits doctors, paramedical staff

Irfan Tramboo

Srinagar, July 1: Health Minister Sakeena Itoo said today that Jammu and Kashmir is performing better than many states of the country on key health indicators, attributing the achievement to the dedication of doctors and paramedical staff and the sustained efforts of the healthcare system.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters during her visit to Children Hospital, Bemina here, on the occasion of National Doctors’ Day, Itoo said the Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda had recently presented comparative health indicators for states and Union Territories at a conference in New Delhi, where J&K emerged in a better position than many other states.

Itoo said the improved health indicators reflect the commitment of doctors and paramedical staff, whose dedicated service has played a crucial role in strengthening healthcare services across the Union Territory.

Lauding the contribution of doctors on National Doctors’ Day, she said they deserve recognition for their service and sacrifices. Click here to watch video

“I laud the contribution of doctors on this day. We acknowledge their sacrifices because of the work doctors and paramedical staff do and the lives they save. They deserve accolades and must be commended,” she said.

Calling on the public to treat healthcare professionals with respect, Itoo said doctors dedicate their lives to serving others, often staying away from their families, working through the night and attending to patients.

“Behind every white coat, there are stories of sacrifice and pain. We must recognise and acknowledge that. After the Almighty, it is doctors who save people’s lives,” she said.

Itoo also praised the performance of Children Hospital, Bemina, describing it as one of the country’s leading paediatric healthcare institutions.

“Children Hospital, Bemina is one of the best hospitals in the country. Children are treated well here, and there have been very few referrals. The credit for this goes to the doctors and paramedical staff,” she said.

Referring to major healthcare infrastructure projects, Itoo said she also discussed the AIIMS Awantipora project with the Union Health Minister during the conference in New Delhi.

She said the project had made little progress earlier but gained momentum after the National Conference-led Government assumed office.

“The Chief Minister held a number of meetings, and the project has now progressed significantly,” she said, adding that the Union Health Minister informed her that the Central Government had released Rs 2,500 crore for the project.

According to Itoo, the Union Health Minister also assured her that AIIMS Awantipora would be completed soon, significantly strengthening tertiary healthcare facilities and improving access to advanced medical services for the people of J&K.