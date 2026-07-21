J&K Administration Will Eradicate Drug Cartels, Narco-Terror Networks: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Jul 21: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said the administration is determined to neutralise drug cartels and narco-terror networks that target the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing an event organised by the Department of Social Welfare, commemorating the successful completion of 100 days of 'Nasha Mukt (drug-free) J&K', Sinha said while the milestone marks significant progress, the mission is far from over.

"We are determined to neutralise the drug cartels and narco-terror networks that target our youth. We continue to strengthen our key priorities of dismantling illicit trafficking ecosystems, enhancing public awareness, and providing robust rehabilitation to help affected individuals reintegrate into society,' he said.

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Sinha said the first 100 days of the campaign laid the foundation for the rigorous path ahead.

"The road ahead will certainly be tough, but our resolve to completely wipe out narco-terrorism is stronger than ever," he said.

The LG said that during the campaign, he travelled across every region of the Union Territory, connecting with communities in all 20 districts through Padyatra, as he recalled meeting many parents burdened by fear for their children's futures.

"Standing alongside families in their darkest moments allowed me to truly grasp the depth of their anguish. Yet amid that pain, I saw an unwavering hope of a shared conviction that our youth can break free from addiction and reclaim their lives. During my padyatra, I saw both pain and courage. I witnessed despair and also glimpses of hope, and I can proudly say that such unprecedented public support for this campaign has never been seen in the history of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Referring to the achievements made in the 100 days of the campaign, Sinha said, "2,581 drug traffickers arrested, nearly 1,431 kg of narcotics including 23.29 kg heroin seized, and over Rs. 188.89 crore in assets confiscated to cripple narco-terror financing."

"By revoking hundreds of driving licences, vehicle registrations, recommending suspension of hundreds of passports and by taking action against non-compliant pharmacies, we have sent a clear message that no offender is above the law," he added.

The LG said the administration will soon launch the 'Rehabilitation and Socio-Economic Reintegration Scheme for Drug Abuse Victims, 2026', starting with a pilot in the two sensitive districts of Jammu and Kashmir Division.

He said that the initiative, built on a structured 3-year cycle, guides individuals through medical care and therapy in Phase 1, education and employment in Phase 2, and long-term relapse prevention with community support in Phase 3.

"The past 100 days have awakened a new consciousness among the people of Jammu Kashmir, and with their cooperation narco-terrorists will be wiped out and their networks dismantled link by link. The foundation on which smugglers built their empire of narco-terror will be completely destroyed.

"Those who have ruined the future of our young people will receive such severe punishment that future generations will remember it. I consider this justice and a strong warning against crime. My message is absolutely clear that if you ruin others' lives, the law will not spare your future either," he said.

Sinha called upon people to speak up against drug abuse, and said the government needs support of the entire community.

"We are working to establish more rehabilitation centres. Consultancy services are being strengthened, and skill development and employment opportunities are being provided to youths who complete rehabilitation," he said.

The LG also called upon youth to become the greatest strength of the nation and do not sacrifice their dreams to drugs. Never let a drug dealer dictate the course of your life.

He also urged teachers and leaders of religious and social organisations to sustain the energy shown in these 100 days.

"Let us pledge to turn this campaign into one of India's broadest and most effective mass movements. Let us pledge to reach every person in need. Let us pledge to hold the hand of every young person who wants a new beginning. Let us pledge to dismantle every drug cartel that spreads poison in society and together create a J-K that is drug-free, terror-free, and full of hope, development and trust," he said.

Sinha expressed gratitude to all the officials of civil administration, Police, law enforcement and security agencies, volunteers, social and religious organisations, youth and Nari Shakti and all the stakeholders for their valuable contribution to the Drug-Free J&K campaign. (Agencies)