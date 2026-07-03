J&K Administration Asks Amarnath Pilgrims To Travel Only On Registered Date

SRINAGAR, Jul 3: The administration in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday said no pilgrim would be permitted to undertake the Amarnath Yatra to the holy cave shrine before the registered date, and appealed people to wait for their turn and travel only on the date assigned to them.

In an advisory, it said that as directed by the Supreme Court, the maximum number of pilgrims permitted daily on the pilgrimage route has been fixed.

"Compliance with this daily ceiling limit is mandatory for the safety of pilgrims and for the smooth conduct of the Yatra," it said.

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For the convenience of pilgrims, advance registration was made available well before the start of the Yatra through bank branches across the country and online channels. Most pilgrims have already taken advantage of this facility and completed their registrations in advance, it said.

Therefore, Tatkal (on-the-spot) registration slots are extremely limited.

All pilgrims have been requested to reach Jammu and Kashmir only after completing their advance registration, it added.

The advisory said it is not possible to accommodate thousands of pilgrims arriving in Jammu and Kashmir without registration under the Tatkal facility.

“Such pilgrims are requested to wait for their turn and travel only on the date assigned by the administration,” it said.

The advisory stated that many registered pilgrims have been arriving in Jammu and Kashmir before their registered travel date.

“No pilgrim will be permitted to travel before the registered date. Please travel only on your registered date. Pilgrims who have arrived in Jammu and Kashmir without registration are again requested to wait for their turn,” it added.

Assuring that every pilgrim would get an opportunity to undertake the Yatra, the administration stressed that this would be possible only according to the prescribed procedure and available capacity.

“You are requested to maintain order and cooperate with the administration to ensure everyone’s safety,” the advisory said.

The 57-day pilgrimage began on July 3 and will conclude on August 28. Devotees can take either the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag or the shorter 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.