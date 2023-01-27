J&K Admin Approves Project To Boost Commercial Floriculture

JAMMU, Jan 27: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has approved a major project to boost commercial floriculture and increase output to Rs 85 crore in the Union Territory, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir has long been known for its rich and diverse agri-ecozones, making it an ideal location for the growth of a thriving floriculture industry, they added.

“The project for the promotion of commercial floriculture in Jammu and Kashmir, which is one among the 29 projects, was approved by the Jammu and Kashmir administration after being recommended by the apex committee for holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors of J&K,” Additional chief secretary (ACS), agricultural production department (APD), Atal Dulloo said.