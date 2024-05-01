J&K | Additional District Sessions Judge Doda Gets Additional Charge Of Bhaderwah

JAMMU, May 1: In view of the superannuation of Suneet Gupta, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Bhaderwah on 30.04.2024, the additional charge of the said Court is assigned to Additional District and Sessions Judge, Doda, till further orders.

Besides this, the officer shall hold the court of Principal District and Sessions Judge, Bhaderwah virtually from Doda and physically from Bhaderwah, only if required.

See Order Copy Click Here……