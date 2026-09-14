J&K ACB Traps, Arrests Two JKWDC Field Supervisors In Bribery Case In Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Sep 14: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday trapped and arrested two Field Supervisors of the Jammu and Kashmir Women’s Development Corporation (JKWDC) in connection with an alleged bribery case in Srinagar.

According to the ACB, it received a written complaint alleging that Owais Ahmad Khan, a Field Supervisor with JKWDC, had demanded illegal gratification from the complainant for facilitating the release of a sanctioned loan of Rs 3 lakh under the Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) Scheme.

After the complainant approached the ACB, the allegations were verified and the demand for illegal gratification was prima facie established. Subsequently, FIR No. 15/2026 was registered at Police Station ACB Srinagar under Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and Section 61(2) of the BNS.

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The ACB said a trap team was constituted following registration of the case. During the trap operation, Owais Ahmad Khan was allegedly caught red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe from the complainant in return for facilitating disbursement of the sanctioned loan amount.

During the trap proceedings, another JKWDC Field Supervisor, Meiraj-ud-Din Sheikh, was also arrested on the spot for his alleged involvement in the offence. The ACB said his exact role and involvement are being ascertained as part of the ongoing investigation.

The tainted bribe money was recovered from the possession of the accused in the presence of independent witnesses, the ACB said. Both accused were subjected to medico-legal formalities and have been lodged at Police Station Shaheed Gunj, Srinagar, for safe custody. Further investigation into the case is underway, the ACB said. (KDC)